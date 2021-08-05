Salina woman killed in north central Kansas crash

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – A 49-year-old Salina woman was killed in a collision Wednesday in Clay County.

It happened on U.S. Highway 24 just west of Clay Center.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a mustang driven by Kimberly S. Hinkle was westbound on the highway. For an unknown reason, she collided with a semi in the eastbound lane.

Hinkle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in the semi complained of pain but weren’t transported to the hospital.

All three people were wearing seatbelts, according to the KHP report.

