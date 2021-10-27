Saline County breaks ground on $89 million jail project

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Construction will begin soon on an $89 million jail in Salina. The new jail will be located in north Salina at 800 E. Pacific Avenue.

The jail is expected to consist of housing for approximately 392 inmates, increased space for rehabilitation programming, office spaces for the sheriff`s office, and parking for staff and the public.

The one-half percent increase in sales tax approved by voters went into effect on April 1, 2021. The tax will end once sufficient revenues are collected to pay for the bonds issued to finance jail construction. Currently, that is estimated to take around 18-20 years, but it might be sooner if sales tax revenues grow faster than projected.

The jail has an estimated completion date of September 2023. For more information on the jail project, click here.