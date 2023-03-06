SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — It was a busy weekend for firefighters in Saline County after grassfires burned, all manmade in origin.

The first fire was reported around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of E. Magnolia Road. Investigators determined it was caused by a discarded cigarette.

On Sunday, crews from Rural Fire District #1 responded to the 4800 block of E. Farrelly Road after a controlled burn from Saturday reignited. A short time later, crews from Rural Fire District #5 were called to the 2500 block of Erin Way after discarded ashes from a fireplace set off a grass fire.

No buildings were damaged, and there were no reports of any injuries.

Fire officials say you should always allow ashes several days to cool before disposing of them.