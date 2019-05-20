Saline County urges voluntary evacuations in New Cambria

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saline County Emergency Management are urging residents in New Cambria to voluntarily evacuate their homes because of flood risks.

Because of the rising water in the Smoky Hill River, the NWS sent out a warning of immenent floods. Soon after, the Salina County Emergency Manager advised the residents of New Cambria to voluntarily evacuate.

The evacuation could be up to 48 hours. It is anticipated rising water will get 2 to 3 feet higher than it was in 1993 flood.

We’re told a door to door advisory will be handed out.