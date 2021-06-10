Salvation Army and Evergy partner to provide heat relief — here’s how Sedgwick County residents can get a free fan

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army and Evergy announced Thursday that they’re partnering to help the community and address the quickly approaching dangerous temperature levels of the season.

The Salvation Army stated as many Kansans continue to face unexpected hardships this year stemming from the pandemic, immediate heat relief is needed now more than ever. With the harsh reality for the disabled or elderly without access to air conditioning not able to afford to purchase a fan for themselves or their family, Evergy has committed to help Sedgwick County residents in need with the opportunity to receive one fan per family.

Evergy is hosting a special two-day drive-up curbside fan distribution only on Monday, June 14 and Tuesday, June 15 at their Downtown Koch Center 350 North Market campus (3rd & Market) from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., on both days.

After Tuesday, June 15, all Wichita Salvation Army locations will continue to offer fans to clients during regular program hours. Check location hours, as they vary by location. Fans will available to Sedgwick County residents only, while they last.

Contact our neighborhood Corps Community Centers directly as their hours may vary. Citadel Community Center(1739 S. Elpyco) at 685-8699, and West Orchard Community Center (1910 S. Everett) at 943-9893.