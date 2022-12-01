WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salvation Army South Central Area says they are still in great need of donors for their Angel Tree this year.

The charity says they have seen an even more significant need this year than last. This year, over 8,300 children are on the tree to receive a Christmas present. That’s over 1,500 more children this year compared to last, according to the Salvation Army.

“With the need for assistance much greater than in recent years, the community’s support is especially important this holiday season. We are asking those who are in a position to shop for gifts to help us make sure the children we serve at our distribution wake up to presents on Christmas morning,” said Dulcy Palnau, director of emergency services.

“This year the rise in the cost of living has truly impacted families. Food costs alone have increased 30%”, said Major Nancy Powers. “Folks who have never asked for assistance, need help to provide Christmas presents to their children.”

If you would like to help, Angel Trees can be found at Towne West Mall and Towne East Square, as well as all Walmart Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets in Wichita, Derby, and Goddard through Saturday, Dec. 3. You can also visit the online Angel Tree by clicking here.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution is Dec. 8 and Dec. 9.