WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army and Evergy teamed up on Tuesday to pass out fans for elderly residents or others without access to air conditioning.

About 500 fans were donated, and overall about 2,600 fans were passed out.

Well, it’s important that customers understand that there are ways to keep cool and not have to be sweltering or suffering in the high temperature, heat, and high humidity throughout the summertime. So it’s a passion of ours to make sure all of our customers stay safe,” Sheril Farmer, Evergy Community Relations manager, said.

Those who picked up a fan were thankful.

“I’ll sleep at night because it gets hot in the daytime, and I try to rest during the day. Can’t do it. The fan’s going to be a lot better difference,” Michael Loggins, ran recipient, said.

Those who attended were also provided with food and rental assistance.