Salvation Army gives out free box fans until supply end

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you cannot crank up the AC and are looking for a way to beat the heat, the Salvation Army is giving away free box fans.

Thanks to donations by Westar and the Westlake Fan Drive the Salvation

Army had 12-hundred fans to give away this year. But because of the heat they are down to about 100.

Our families are just living in situations where maybe the insulation isn’t that great,” says Jill Skaggs, Dir. of Emergency Services. “Or, they’re trying to keep their energy bill low, so they really need a fan.

Once the supplies run out they won’t get any more in.

You can pick up a fan at any Salvation Army location. just bring an ID and proof of address and income.