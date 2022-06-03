WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The summer heat will soon be here and that will be a big problem for Kansans without air conditioning.

The Salvation Army is stepping in to help do its part to keep people cool. The organization is partnering with Westlake Ace Hardware to collect fans to give out later this month.

“We are already seeing an increase need in the individuals who are coming to us looking for assistance. The increase in gas prices, increase in grocery prices are starting to tax people’s available resources, and we want to be able to make sure that as we come into the hot months of the summer that we have something available,” said Major Merrill Powers, The Salvation Army area commander.

Since the start of the campaign 10 years ago, 1,700 fans have been donated to those in need.

If you are in need of a fan you can head to one of the Salvation Army centers in Wichita.

“Anybody who is looking for a fan after they’re distributed in the month of June can come to one of our Salvation Army Centers and so we have three centers in the Wichita City area,” added Powers.

There is no financial requirement.

You can donate to the fan drive at Wichita Westlake stores from now until June 19.