Salvation Army hopes for last minute donations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army is still 40% short of its goal to raise $1.2 million this year. Now, an anonymous donor has offered $15,000 in matching funds if people can donate over the next few days.

The Salvation Army says they still need large size coats and children’s sweaters.

“We’ve had shortages of adult coats, of large coats sizes this year, was very difficult to come by this year,” said Wichita City Commander for the Salvation Army Major Jim Curl.

Along with cash, digital donations or canned foods, they hope the Wichita community will be able to donate one more time before the holiday season ends.

“This way we are able to provide most of the toys and gifts families want, and then, it becomes a gift from their family under the Christmas tree,” added Major Jim Curl.

