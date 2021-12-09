Salvation Army hosts Angel Tree distribution in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Christmas season is in full swing, and with 16 days until the holiday, the Salvation Army is hosting their annual Angel Tree distribution on Thursday.

“Our distribution day of our Angel Tree program is an absolute beautiful day,” Salvation Army Commander Merrill Powers said. “It’s our opportunity to make sure that we have gifts going into the hands of children on Christmas Day, and we have so many volunteers and corporate sponsors that have made all this happen.”

The distribution is set to take place Thursday and Friday, and it is expected that they will serve over 2,700 families. Powers said that that number is typical of the last few years, but they have “seen a slight uptick”.

Nevertheless, the Salvation Army expects to be able to serve every family they see this year.

“We just had such a generous outpouring of support from the community,” Powers said. “And we have enough gifts that we are going to be able to make sure that all our family’s needs are met and every child that comes in here we’ll make sure they have a toy and gift for Christmas Day.

The distribution will take place Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is by appointment only.

The Salvation Army says that they will be taking late applications on Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. at their distribution center at 1410 S. Glendale St. in Wichita.

