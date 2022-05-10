WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army needs bottled water as the cleanup from the Andover tornado continues. Temperatures have climbed to around 90 degrees in southcentral Kansas in the last few days.

Donations of fresh, packaged bottled water may be dropped off at the South Central Area Command officers during regular business hours at 350 N. Market Street.

“We know one of the greatest needs in the immediate aftermath of any storm is keeping people nourished with food and water,” said Major Merrill Powers, South Central Area Commander. “On Sunday, our EDS volunteers distributed more than 800 bottles of water to residents, volunteers, and other cleanup workers to keep people going.”

FEMA recommends an average person needs to drink three-quarters of a gallon of water every day.

Monetary donations may be made online by visiting SalArmyMoKan.org.