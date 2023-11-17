WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army urgently needs assistance replenishing food pantries with nonperishable items as the shelves are almost empty.
The charitable organization says demand for assistance has tripled compared to last year, leaving many families struggling to put food on the table.
- You can drop off nonperishable food at the following locations:
- Area Command Office, 350 N. Market Street
- Citadel Corps, 1739 Elpyco Street
- West Orchard Corps, 1910 S. Everett Street
- Mobile Food Pantry – Leave at 350 N. Market Street
- You can also donate at the website by clicking the donate button
- You can call the number below to donate.
- 316-425-6156
They also provided reasons for the crisis:
- Additional SNAP Benefits (Government Food Assistance) through ARPA dollars for both qualified families and the Expanded Program have ended, leaving families $250 – $350 less dollars in their budget for food.
- USDA Commodities during COVID gave food pantries extensive grocery items on a monthly basis, and now distribution and quantity is greatly reduced.
- The cost of food impacts families and the amount they can purchase. US Government Accountability office states, “Food cost has risen 11% percent in the last year, and they are still rising”.