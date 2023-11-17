WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army urgently needs assistance replenishing food pantries with nonperishable items as the shelves are almost empty.

The charitable organization says demand for assistance has tripled compared to last year, leaving many families struggling to put food on the table.

You can drop off nonperishable food at the following locations: Area Command Office, 350 N. Market Street Citadel Corps, 1739 Elpyco Street West Orchard Corps, 1910 S. Everett Street Mobile Food Pantry – Leave at 350 N. Market Street

You can also donate at the website by clicking the donate button

You can call the number below to donate. 316-425-6156



