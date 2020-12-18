Salvation Army still far short of Red Kettle goal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salvation Army says it is less than half of the way to its Red Kettle donation goal with only a few days left for the fundraiser.

There are fewer red kettles around the Wichita metro area and the need is greater this year. A lot of families are facing hardships because of how the coronavirus has taken a toll on the economy.

“All of these donations allow us to help people 365 days a year, and even with all the challenges people faced 2020, we know there will still be challenges in 2021,” Wichita City Commander, Major James Curl said in a news release. “We hope everyone will take a moment to make a donation as they finish up last-minute Christmas shopping to help bless other families with a happy holiday.”

The Red Kettle campaign is considered critical for the organization. After the holiday, the money that was raised goes toward helping people with utility bills, rent and mortgages. It also helps stock the Salvation Army Client Choice food pantries.

The last day for the Red Kettle campaign is Christmas Eve. If you would like to help, donate at SalvationArmy-Wichita.org.