ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, May 14, The Salvation Army will deliver BBQ to the volunteers, first responders, and individuals affected by the Andover tornado who will participate in the last big day of clean-up.

Friday night, The Salvation Army will begin setting up at the Andover Community Center, a multi-agency resource center, with smokers to prepare pulled-pork, personally prepared by Area Commander Major Merrill Powers. Their BBQ team will continue to cook through the night for morning prep and packaging.

The food will be administered with The Salvation Army’s Mobile Disaster Canteens for volunteers throughout the day at the latest hot spots:

To date, The Salvation Army has served over 2,000 meals, 2,300 hydration, 1,500 snacks, 91 gas cards, and 100 Walmart gift cards to victims of the Andover tornado. This includes 293 individuals at the community center and 55 people in need of spiritual care.