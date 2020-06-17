Live Now
Watch KSN News at 5

Salvation Army to give away free fans to Sedgwick County residents in need

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army and Evergy are partnering to help Kansans in need of heat relief and immediate assistance, especially when temperatures reach dangerous levels.

In a news release, Salvation Army stated EVERGY has made a commitment to donate one fan per family to help those who are elderly, disabled without access to air conditioning, or for those who cannot afford to purchase a fan for themselves.

The distribution begins on Thursday, June 18 during all Wichita Salvation Army campuses regular business hours. Fans will only be available to Sedgwick County residents. Fans will be available at the Downtown Koch Center, 350 N. Market,

  • Monday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. -4:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 10 a.m. -12 p.m.
  • Tuesday and Thursday:, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Salvation Army asked that Sedwick County residents who need a free fan to contact their neighborhood Corps Community Centers directly as operating hours vary. Citadel Community Center (1739 S. Elpyco) at 685-8699, and West Orchard Community Center (1910 S. Everett) at 943-9893.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories