Salvation Army to provide ID’s and COVID-19 vaccines at event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army is teaming up again with the Kansas Department of Motor Vehicles and Sedgwick County Health Department to host ID’s and COVID-19 vaccines at the Downtown Koch Center campus 350 N. Market, Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

The event will again offer the opportunities to renew a current Kansas Driver’s license or replace a lost/stolen Kansas ID or Kansas Driver’s License and attendees may receive their free COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments are required for those interested in acquiring an ID or Driver’s License.

Register online at scheddl.ksrevenue.org.

Hours are 9 a.m. – Noon & 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Services provided:

Renew current Kansas ID or Kansas Driver’s License.

Replace Lost/Stolen Kansas ID or Kansas Driver’s License.

Update address or make legal name changes on credentials.

Issue Real ID Indicators.

Issue new state credentials for anyone who may have moved here from out of state.

Register to vote.

The Sedgwick County Health Department will offer free Covid-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No

appointment is necessary. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.