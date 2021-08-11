Salvation Army to provide ID’s and COVID-19 vaccines at event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army is teaming up again with the Kansas Department of Motor Vehicles and Sedgwick County Health Department to host ID’s and COVID-19 vaccines at the Downtown Koch Center campus 350 N. Market, Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
The event will again offer the opportunities to renew a current Kansas Driver’s license or replace a lost/stolen Kansas ID or Kansas Driver’s License and attendees may receive their free COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments are required for those interested in acquiring an ID or Driver’s License.
Register online at scheddl.ksrevenue.org.
Hours are 9 a.m. – Noon & 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Services provided:
- Renew current Kansas ID or Kansas Driver’s License.
- Replace Lost/Stolen Kansas ID or Kansas Driver’s License.
- Update address or make legal name changes on credentials.
- Issue Real ID Indicators.
- Issue new state credentials for anyone who may have moved here from out of state.
- Register to vote.
The Sedgwick County Health Department will offer free Covid-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No
appointment is necessary. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.