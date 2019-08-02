Salvation Army, Walmart to hold Stuff the Bus event Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army is helping kids get ready for school by partnering with Walmart stores across the country.

It is called Stuff the Bus, and it will happen at stores in Wichita on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The non-profit and the retail giant have teamed up for more than 30 years.

All supplies collected will help students in Sedgwick County.

“We’re going to work specifically with schools and school teachers to make sure they have the supplies that they need, so that not only if the child doesn’t have it when they walk in the door, once they get there they’ll have it as well,” said Maj. Jim Curl, Wichita Salvation Army commander.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

