Salvation Army’s local Warming Centers now open, all locations will be closed on President’s Day, Feb. 15

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salvation Army announced Thursday that they have opened their doors as warming centers — with the bitter cold temperatures the area is currently experiencing.

Salvation Army said they will continue to keep their warming centers open during designated days and operating hours for the rest of the winter. However, all warming center locations will be closed on Presidents Day, February 15, which is predicted to be a frigidly cold day.

The Salvation Army Wichita locations below will open as warming centers:

Downtown Koch Center

350 N. Market

(Access the Main Lobby Area)

Monday – Friday

8:30am – 4:30pm

(East Wichita) Citadel Corps

1739 S. Elpyco

(Fellowship Hall)

Monday – Friday

9:00am – 3:00pm

(West Wichita) West Orchard

1910 S. Everett

(Main Lobby Area)

Monday – Friday

10:00am-12:00pm

1:00pm-4:00pm

Salvation Army said all people utilizing the warming center will have access to bottled water and light snacks. However, there will be no communal food or beverages made available. Other safety measures followed during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic include space within each center will be limited to 50% of posted capacity.

Funiture inside the warming centers will be placed six feet apart and anyone entering will be required to wear a mask and answer COVID-19 health screening questions. The inside space at the warming centers will be cleaned and sanitized every two hours during posted times.