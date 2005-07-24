WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- After a seventeen-year-old was killed in a shooting on Sunday (Aug. 4), a local advocate is urging others to open up the conversation about violence to save lives in the future.

Police said the teen victim was found inside a blue truck on E. Central around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 4. Two other teens were inside the vehicle, but police said they were unharmed. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.