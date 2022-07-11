Tina Peck, a SANE nurse, testified on July 11, 2022 in the trial of Cornell McNeal. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More graphic testimony Monday in the trial of Cornell McNeal. He is accused of beating, raping, and setting Letitia Davis on fire at Wichita’s Fairmount Park in 2014. Davis died days after the attack.

The jury heard from several nurses and a radiologist who were on duty at the time when Davis was brought into the hospital.

Two were SANE (sexual assault nurse examiner) nurses. SANE nurses are highly qualified in dealing with patients who experience sexual assault, abuse or incest.

Tina Peck, a SANE and forensic nurse who worked at Ascension Via Christi then, testified how she and another nurse were able to collect swabs and document abrasions on Letitia’s genital region. She said the burns on Letitia’s body made it challenging because many people were working on treating the patient.

“The impediment was her unstabilization medically,” Peck said.

Dr. Eddy Lucas, a radiologist, was also called to testify. He talked about Davis’s multiple injuries and facial fractures. A prosecutor asked Lucas if the injuries were due to multiple blows.

“Yes, um, I don’t see how you could get that much trauma in the head without multiple blows,” Lucas said.

