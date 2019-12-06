Santa stops in the Air Capitol

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With just 20 days until Christmas, Santa has already been spotted outside the North Pole.

Santa Claus was taking a quick break from last-minute preparations and instead of making a quick stop in the Air Capitol to see what good boys and girls in the Midwest want for Christmas.

Some have requested items like toy robots and Jurassic World dinosaurs, while others like Wichita Assistant Recreation Supervisor Katie Dawes, have different gifts in mind.

“We want everybody to just have a good time and have a place where they can go for the holidays,” Dawes said. “Maybe create a tradition with the family and look forward to it year after year with us.”

Aside from Santa, there were also carnival games, cookie decorating, and drawings for decorated live Christmas trees.