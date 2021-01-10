Sarah Lopez sworn in as Sedgwick County commissioner, David Dennis begins second term

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sarah Lopez was officially sworn in as the Sedgwick County Commissioner for District Two Sunday afternoon.

“A little surreal I think,” said Lopez. “You know I’m like I said when I spoke I am very nervous, but I’m excited. I think we have an opportunity to really do some good things for the county and bringing in a new voice and someone who can really represent the hardworking families in my district I think is going to be really important so it’s exciting nerve-racking, but I’m happy we’re here.”

Lopez is making history as a county commissioner. She’s the first Latina to be elected to the position.

“It’s a lot of pressure. I want to make sure that I’m doing right by everybody,” explained Lopez. “I know that you know unfortunately my district we don’t have very many Hispanics or Latinas in the district, but regardless, it’s really good especially for my daughters and their generation and these young girls that are growing up to see someone in these seats because you know we tell them they can be anyone they want, but it’s hard for them to picture themselves there when there’s nobody that looks like them right now.”

Another county commissioner, David Dennis in District 3 is beginning his second term.

“What I really appreciate where all the people who had their trust put into me to be able to lead our county for another four years,” said Dennis.

County Commissioner Dennis also spoke with us about his plans for his second term.

“As I said during my speech, the main thing that we need to do is that we need to get kids back in school,” he explained. “We need to get people back in work. We need to get the economy moving. We need to get past this pandemic. That’s our first step, but each of the different portions of that are critical because we have to have people in school the kids we have to have people back at work.”