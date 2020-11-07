Sarah Lopez takes lead in Sedgwick County District 2 Race

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – As ballots continued to be counted post-election, the tight race for Sedgwick County Commission District 2 votes on Friday show Sarah Lopez ahead of embattled County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell.

Sedgwick County Commission District 2

As of Friday evening, Lopez was leading O’Donnell by 125 votes.

O’Donnell previously state he will step down if he won the votes, following misconduct allegations. The Sedgwick County Republican Party says it will be up to him to decide if he wants a recount of votes.

On Thursday, Tabitha Lehman, Sedgwick County Election Commissioner, said she expected more than 8,000 to count between advanced ballots still in the mail, those dropped off on Election Day, and the provisional ballots. At the time, Lehman said they hoped to be done counting votes by Friday, Nov. 6.

The votes are not yet finalized, as canvasing begins Nov 9th and goes to through the 12th. It is up to each candidate to decide if they want a recount. We have not heard from either about what that next step will be.

The historic amount of ballots has kept the state busy. Secretary of State Scott Schwab says they’ve seen 93 percent of advance ballots turned back into the election offices.

“We did have incredible voter turnout, obviously peoples’ ballots are coming in it’s almost a hundred percent advanced ballots coming in, at this point a lot of the ones that aren’t coming in is because people decided to vote in person,” said Schwab.

LATEST POSTS: