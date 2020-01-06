‘Satanist’ soldier in Kansas bomb case seeks to change plea

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Attorneys for an Army infantry soldier who prosecutors say describe as a Satanist who wanted to overthrow the U.S. government has notified a court that he intends to change his plea.
Jarrett William Smith pleaded not guilty in September to charges of distributing explosives information and making a threatening interstate communication.
A court notice posted Monday shows a change of plea hearing is set for Feb. 10 in Topeka. Smith was a private stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas.
He’s accused of providing information about explosives to an FBI undercover agent and threatening to burn down the house of an anti-fascist.
