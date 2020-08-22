‘Saturation Saturday’: A campaign to crack down on drunk drivers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says drunk driving is the number one cause of death on our roads.

Troopers and police officers are always on the lookout for impaired drivers, but tonight they’re stepping up their game for saturation Saturday.

It’s an initiative sponsored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Law enforcement will be out in full force to catch impaired drivers before someone gets hurt.

This week KSN News spoke with a mom who knows too well what it feels like to lose someone to a drunk driver.

Kay Atterberry says she remembers it as if it were yesterday. Her 25-year-old son Dusty and six others were riding inside a van when a drunk driver crashed into them. It’s something she says she will never get over. Which is why she would like to remind the community to not drink and drive.

Wichita police say even when feeling “buzzed” it’s better to call a friend.



“With any drunk driver, anybody who should or shouldn’t drive home tonight, don’t drive home tonight because you just never know,” said Atterberry.

“If you are driving impaired, you are not only more likely to cause a crash, but those crashes are more likely to cause more severe injury or death,” said Captain Brent Allred, Wichita Police Department.

Today’s saturation Saturday also falls during the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s campaign against impaired driving. That goes until September 7.

