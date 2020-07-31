Saturday event in Wichita aims to keep guns away from criminals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Gun owners have the chance to get a safe for their guns Saturday morning.

The Wichita Police Department and Range 54 have united for Safe-R-Streets to help prevent so many stolen guns from vehicles. More than 265 guns were stolen from vehicles in the Wichita area last year.

At Safe-R-Streets, Range 54 will give away Liberty HD-50 Key Vault safes to gun owners. The company is asking for a $10 donation to keep the program going.

If you are interested in getting a safe, the event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, in the Range 54 parking lot, 5725 E. Kellogg Drive, Wichita. You do not have to get out of your vehicle. It will be a drive-thru event.

The police department asks that those attending please take the Woodlawn exit, go south to Orme, west on Orme, then north on Christine to the Range 54 west driveway.

There is a limit of one safe per car.

Facebook.com/events/333596727662019

LATEST STORIES: