Saturday storms impact travel for some Kansans

GREENSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – Recent storms have forced some Kansans to stay put, or take another route.

KSN’s Sara Berlinger talked to a couple from Liberal about the weather’s impact on their travel.

They were in Wichita earlier Saturday, and have been stopping on and off to avoid some of the hail and high winds we’ve been following.

The couple says they hope they can make it back home by dark. They did drive through some heavy rains, but have avoided other conditions. Here in Greensburg you can see the change up above, with these dark clouds moving in.

“We’ve been stopping off and on because of the weather, we stopped at Pratt and now we’re stopping here, because it looked like a big cell between Minneola and Greensburg, so we’re kind of waiting to see what happens there,” said Gary and Carol Dearing, Liberal.

One way they’re trying to stay prepared is by looking at weather apps on their phone, and that is one way we also suggest you stay prepared.