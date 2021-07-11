Save A Lot closes: NE Wichitans to travel further for groceries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Save A Lot on 13th and Grove was a convenient option for those at the Shadyway Senior Living Center, especially those without a car. Now that the store has closed its doors, customers are left to look elsewhere to fill their shopping baskets.

“I pass four or five stores to get here, but some of these stores don’t have the food that I like and I’m quite sure some of these other people are having the same problem,” said Clifton Fitzsimmons, who shopped at the store.

The Save A Lot store was the only grocery store in the area after the Neighborhood Walmart at 13th and Oliver closed in 2016. “There’s no other store so we don’t know what we’re going to do,” said Evelyn Dilsworth, who also used to shop at the store.

Dilsworth said having the only grocery store in the area less than a mile from her apartment building was convenient for her and many other residents. “They’ve got to have a cab or get some other type of transportation,” said Fitzsimmons.

Cora Self also lives in the Shadyway Towers and is now looking at taking the bus to get to another grocery store, which she says is an inconvenience.

“I don’t have cash income. You’ve gotta have that to buy a bus ticket, so it limits me,” said Self.

Even though Self will have to take a further trip to get groceries, she says she is prepared. “When someone gave me a ride to Aldi, I bought one of their freezer bags so that I could be sure and wrap things and put them in there,” said Self.

Some shoppers in NE Wichita are still wondering why the community keeps losing its grocery stores.

“Now, I have to go all the way to Dillons,” said Hill. “I told the manager, ‘I bet you Dillons is not closing.'”