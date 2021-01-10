Save Century II group floats a proposed law on future of Century II

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Save Century II efforts now include asking lawmakers to force a binding, public vote on any moves to take down Century II.

“Has some teeth to it,” says Celeste Racette with Save Century II. “Actually makes it binding and makes it where there has to be an election. Has to be put on the ballot.”

Wichita City Council member Brandon Johnson said members have moved to have a public vote on the future of Century II.

“So the future of Century II will be up to a public vote,” said Johnson this week.

Still, Racette said her group is going after a new state law to have a public vote on the demolition of buildings 80,000 square feet or larger that have been named to a historic registry.

Century II would be on that list.

The proposed law is called the Municipal Historic Buildings Act.

“It’s been very well received by lawmakers in the Wichita area on both sides of the aisle,” said Racette.

City manager Robert Layton is asking for Requests For Proposals (RFP) to find and hire a professional management company to manage Century II.

Johnson likes the idea of a professional management company for Century II. He also said in uncertain economic times they are trying not to rush any decisions about the riverfront spaces.

The Riverfront Legacy Master Plan contains ideas including new buildings and a public space that could leave out the possibility of the survival of Century II.

“You know right now, the city council has not received the Riverfront Legacy Master plan just yet,” said Johnson. “Of course with our economy, we are trying to rebuild that and get things back in line. So we have not received that (final plan) yet. I assume once that (economy) recovers the community will want to have that conversation again.”

The Century II conversation may be somewhat up in the air at the moment, according to Racette. And the Save Century II group said a new law would go a long way in getting public votes on a handful of larger buildings across the state.

“We should be applying for tax credits right now to fix up Century II,” said Racette. “We want to see upgrades and renovations and can get it from tax credits.”

Johnson said in the immediate term, a private managing company could be good for Wichita and Century II.

“And again as we are recovering and seeing what the country does as far as conventions and other travel opportunities we want to see what that looks like,” said Johnson. “And so we haven’t made any decisions to privatize at this point. We want to continue to maximize that space, use it as much as possible, activate it, and have that professional help.”

Racette said her group will be pushing lawmakers to get the Municipal Historic Buildings Act passed this year.