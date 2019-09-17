Save Century II group making its pitch

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A preservationist, historian, architect and community arts supporter are trying to save Century II.

“Century II is something that needs to be saved,” said Celeste Bogart Racette. “Not many people know the impact it has had, or the historic value with the architecture.”

Racette is with a public, grassroots movement to save the iconic building.

The city council is considering a lot of options for the area in and around Century II at the moment.

“From the city council point of view, there has been no decision made. We are waiting for all the public feedback to come in,” said city council member James Clendenin. “That’s why it’s important for this Riverfront Legacy Master Plan group, it’s important for the independent groups to come together, bring their ideas to us, so we can get a full picture of what the community wants.”

The city is asking for feedback and that is one of the efforts of the Riverfront Legacy Master Plan. There are many civic and promotion group attached to the Master Plan.

Now, the save Century II group is asking for public input it can take to the city.

Century II (Courtesy: Robert McLaughlin, KCModernist collections of Century II shortly after it opened)

Racette talked to KSN Tuesday while she was getting shirts printed to wear to a public meeting.

“So we will be at Century II for a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mary Jane Teall Theater,” said Racette. “This will be a chance for more people to learn a bit about Century II and the building and how it could fit into the overall plan for the downtown area.”

Racette is the daughter of the late Vincent Bogart, who was Wichita mayor in 1964-65. Construction bonds for Century II were approved by voters in 1965.

LATEST STORIES: