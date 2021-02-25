Save Century II group suffers setback

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The group pushing to Save Century II suffered a setback on Wednesday.

They argued their case before a House committee in Topeka. The group supports a bill requiring a public vote before Century II or the former Wichita Downtown Public Library could be torn down.

Lawmakers decided not to forward the legislation to the House for a vote.

“This would set a dangerous precedence. This is a local matter that needs to be settled at the local level. We don’t want to start going down the road of every contentious issue with a local government being brought up before the state legislature,” said Jason Watkins, legislative consultant.

“As a last resort, we came to Topeka and said alright Topeka, we’ve written this very narrowly so it doesn’t impact too much the other cities, the league of municipalities that were here, please pass this so we can protect and have a binding vote before the buildings are destroyed,” said Celeste Racette, Save Century II.

The Save Century II group said it plans to start a new campaign to defeat the Wichita City Council members who are running for reelection and opposed the legislation.