Save Century II petition delivered to Mayor Brandon Whipple

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A petition with 17,000 signature to Save Century II was delivered Friday morning to Wichita Mayor Brandon Whippl.e

It comes after a rally on Wednesday to get signatures for the petition.

Now the Save Century II petitiion is in the hands of officials. One of a few things could happen.

“They could accept it immediately and just say this is what our constituents wanted, so of course we should accept we’re elected by them or they could wait and put it on the November ballot, or they could hold a special election but because money is tight and we have a $50 million deficit, i t makes sense to put it on the November ballot if they’re not going to accept it right away,” said Celeste Racette, Save Century II.

