WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the countdown continues to the 50th annual Riverfest, one local group is working to beautify the area around Century II.

“It makes us proud that people love our city, love our buildings, love the unique architecture in this one area, and we just want to make it look its best,” Celeste Racette with ‘Save Century II’ said.

The group came together Friday, along with volunteers from area schools and the WPD’s Broadway Corridor Team, to plant flowers outside Century II.

Together, they planted roughly 200 flowers — the group plans on planting 1,000 flowers in total ahead of this year’s Riverfest.

Racette says after a pretty rough year turnout-wise due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s confident this year’s Riverfest will see a comeback in attendance thanks to this year’s line-up.

“I think people are excited, people are happy to be out of COVID, I think we’re going to have a great turnout, and with Willie Nelson coming, oh my goodness, who wouldn’t wanna be here?” Racette said.

The group plans to finish work at Century II Saturday. In addition, they will plant more flowers at A. Price Woodard Park May 17-18.