Save Century II will kick off voter initiative next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Save Century II said they will kick off a voter initiative next week to save the building and the adjoining former Wichita Public Library.

The group tells KSN News that 5,000 people have signed a petition in favor of the building on their Facebook page.

“So, this is making it formal. We’re gonna do an actual voter initiative, and we have no doubt that we’ll get the required 5,022 signatures. We’re excited, we’re kicking it off Monday at noon right here at city hall,” said Celeste Racette, Save Century II.

“We think it’s important that the citizens of the city of Wichita have a vote in this. We think it’s important historically,” said Greg Kite, Historic Preservation Alliance of Wichita and Sedgwick County, Inc. and Save Century II.

Save Century II hopes to get the initiative to a special election or possibly on the November ballot. Before that happens, the group says they would have to complete the petition drive with enough valid signatures, and the city council would have to take action.

Monday the group handed in paperwork to get Century II approved on the National Register of Historic Places

