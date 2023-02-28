WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — By installing water-efficient devices, you can reduce the demand for water and save money on your water bill with the City of Wichita’s Water Conservation Rebate Program.

You play an important role in helping Wichita conserve water and avoid drought restrictions! City of Wichita

In January 2023, the Wichita City Council approved $100,000 for the 2023 Water Conservation Rebate Program.

As of Feb. 6, the City of Wichita states they have approved rebates for items totaling $7,839.82, leaving a remaining $92,160.18 worth of funds.

The Water Conservation Rebate Program covers items in categories such as:

Clothes Washer

Dishwasher

Dual Flush Converter Kit

Rain Barrel

Rain Sensor Shutoff

Showerhead (News in 2023)

Smart Irrigation Controller

Toilet

Any items purchased after Jan. 1, 2023, will be considered for the rebate, according to the City. You can review a list of qualified purchases and fill out the application online by clicking here.

If rebate funds are exhausted on or before Oct. 31, 2023, the City Council says they have approved additional funds up to $25,000 for the 2023 rebate program. ​

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple tweeted Tuesday that there was a gap in the funding for those who participated in last year’s Water Conservation Rebate Program from November through December.

“Basically, folks bought water conservation items, turned in their receipts, but we’re denied the rebate due to funding,” Mayor Whipple tweeted. “I’m happy to report that the @CityofWichita City Council voted to use funds form this yrs program to apply retroactively to Nov 23rd of last yr. So if you bought a qualified item at the end of last yr & was denied due to funds, please re-apply so we can get you taken care of!”

For questions on the Water Conservation Rebate Program, call 316-268-4470 or email WaterRebate@wichita.gov.