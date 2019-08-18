Save the Bees Day in Wichita buzzes with awareness

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday was the Second Annual Save the Bees Day in Wichita at the Old Town Farmers’ Market.

Save the Bees day is dedicated to recognize the importance of bees, which pollinate 90% of the crops we eat.

“Our food depends on it, our lives depend on food and bees are essential to our survival,” said Brittany Kruger, Save the Bees Day Event Coordinator. “They’re pollinating our crops, and right now we don’t really know all of the reasons they’re dying.”

“But,” Kruger added, “we know that their habitat is being disrupted by cities. They’re getting sick from chemicals we use so it’s just really important we take care of them so we can eat our fruits and vegetables and we can have those great things and you know, they do a lot of that.”

Here a few things you can do to save the bees.