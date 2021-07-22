Save the Kitties grand opening Saturday in Derby: Wichita woman saves cats from euthanasia

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichitan Hannah Spelts said she started Save The Kitties because there are many dog-centered rescues and basically no cat-centered rescues. Saving kittens from her mobile home days to an official building, Spelts’ grassroots efforts to save cats from euthanasia is a lifelong passion.

Spelts who grew up in Derby and currently lives in Wichita said her rescue journey started when she saved kittens from a mobile home park she used to live in. “We went from a shed with some cats, to a mobile home, to our new awesome building in Derby,” Spelts said.

The grand opening for Save the Kitties is on Saturday, July 24, noon to 5 p.m., at their new location in Derby, 233 S Georgie Ave Derby Ks 67217. Spelts said there will be Rockin Rico’s snow cones, face painting, and adoptable kittens at the grand opening.









Images courtesy of Hannah Spelts

“In the three years we have been doing this, we got to see so many cat lives saved and changed, Spelts said.

Anyone interested in helping save animals from euthanasia at Wichita Animal Shelter and surrounding areas can donate to Save the Kitties here. Or they can drop off dry food, litter, wet food, and other cat-related clean items to the donation box located at the rescue’s building, 233 S Georgie Ave Deby Ks 67217.

Spelts said she is hoping to bring in close to $4000 for their opening costs and vet bills. She said she needs help reaching this goal, so her rescue operations can save more lives.

“We have been doing this for three years on minimal support,” Spelts said. “So we hope now that we are public, we hope to bring in more support, helping us save more lives.”

For Save the Kitties Facebook page, click here. For donating toward Save the Kitties, click here. For more information, you can email Spelts at savethekittiesks@gmail.com,