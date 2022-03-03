PEABODY, Kan. (KSNW) – A small town is getting a grant to “Save the Sunflower.”

“This grant pretty much assures that we are serious about what we are doing,” said Susan Mayo, local artist and musician.

The Sunflower Theatre is a bit of living history in Peabody. Built in the 1920s with art deco and Spanish Colonial revivalist influence, it was all the rage when it opened. But unfortunately, the theatre was converted to a bowling alley in the 1950s.

“We are bringing it back,” said Mayo.

“Out-of-towners will probably appreciate it more than the in-towners,” said Marilyn Jones, local historian.

Jones says the $85,650 Heritage Trust Fund Grant from the Kansas State Historical Society will go a long way towards keeping the front of the historic theater looking good. It will also tuck point parts of the roof and put new grout all around the exterior.







Still, more money is needed. Grant writing continues so the community will have a stage for music, dance arts, and even school plays.

“The school doesn’t really have a stage like this,” said Jones. “There’s money out there. It’s just a matter of getting the right one. Actually, I wrote a grant for the Mabee Foundation out of Oklahoma that has big bucks. She said, ‘you didn’t write, you didn’t ask me for enough money,’ so we keep writing. There are people out there that value history and small town.”

Mayo says the latest grant is a shot in the arm, and now, there are matching grants coming into play.

Jones says the small town needs to keep active to keep arts alive. A town she fell in love with years ago.

“Well, I’ve lived here almost 61 years. Raised my family here,” said Jones. “When I came here, I was going to be the home economics teacher, and when I found out how much it was to buy nice clothes and hire babysitters, I became a farmer.”

As Jones looks back on her life, she wants to make sure the next generation continues to enjoy the Sunflower.

“It’s just heaven on earth.”