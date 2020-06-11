Kansas Department of Labor warns of scam on social media

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor stated in a Facebook post that fake pages disguised as KDOL employees have been commenting on KDOL posts claiming to be able to assist with UI claims. KDOL warned these are not real accounts.
KDOL asked if you have had any communications with a page or profile claiming to be a KDOL employee:
- Stop all communications with them
- Take screenshots of your conversations
- Do not give them any further information or details about your claim
- Report the page/profile to Facebook
- Report the incident to our fraud team at KDOL.Fraud@ks.gov
KDOL reiterated that any communications with KDOL or a KDOL employee will only be done through official email addresses (ending with @ks. gov) or phone number (785-296-5000 or similar). They asked Kansans to never give out personal benefits account information to anyone.
