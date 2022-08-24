WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is warning Kansans of a new scam call.

According to a Facebook post, the Offenders Registration Unit has been receiving calls regarding someone calling themselves “Deputy Chief Cooper” and demanding money to keep them from being violated.

The post says this same person is calling, claiming they are from the State Department.

Other scam calls may have someone impersonating an officer, telling you of a ticket or missed court date, and asking for payment, so they don’t have to arrest you. They will try a “contact call” that shows the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office phone number.

The post ends with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office saying, “These are a scam call – do not give any information or monies/account information over the phone.”