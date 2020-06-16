Scammers are taking advantage of the pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Is that deal too good to be true? Those lower prices you see online could be a scam and with more people online, it’s the perfect opportunity for scammers.

Officials said there has been a dramatic rise in reported scams in recent months.

The Better Business Bureau officials said they’ve seen a major increase since the stay at home order was set in place.

“Experts have said that phishing attempts are over 600% since March,” said BBB state director Denise Groene.

The scammers attack with phone calls and emails, but Groene said the crooks have caught on. Since people are home, those searching for a furry friend are turning into easy targets.

“Be mindful that 80% of the ads for puppies on Google are fake,” said Groene.

Breanna Culver experienced just that.

“I found this website that seemed really legit, it had like their phone number on there, their names, like a whole bunch of puppies,” Culver said.

Despite red flags like being pushed to pay a deposit, not answering phone calls, and not getting the chance to see the puppies in person, Culver lost $300.

While she said she is upset, she hopes others can be aware of the deals that may look too good to be true.

“At least I learned it and I’ll be a little bit more cautious,” she said.

The Better Business Bureau said if you become a victim of a scam, you can call (316)263-3542 for help and resources.

You can also report it or anything you may think is a scam on their scam tracker website.

LATEST POSTS: