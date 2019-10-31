Breaking News
Scary business: Campbell family enjoys seasonal gig on Wicked Island

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Eleven months out of the year, you’re most likely to see the Campbell family at the Plant Kingdom greenhouse, which has been the family business for five generations.

In October, they switch things up a bit.

Parents Tim and Rita raised sons Justin, Collin, Brandon, Evan and Nelson growing up in the greenhouse.

“They kind of got used to sitting behind plants and popping out and scaring each other so it was kind of just a fun thing. They were like maybe we should just start doing something in the fall,” daughter-in-law Daydra Campbell said.

Because the family sells fewer plants in the fall, they decided to take on a new thrill: the haunted house business.

Since 2012, the Campbells have operated Wicked Island at OJ Watson Park with family members working as actors and greeters.

The greenhouse touches are never far.

“We make a lot of different bodies,” Daydra said.

Bodies are strewn about the 30-minute course, often made out of garden hoses and old dirtbags.

Other times, Daydra says they’ll take turns wrapping each other up in plastic wrap, cutting themselves out, and putting clothes on the remaining mold.

