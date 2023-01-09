WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sporting goods store Scheels is hosting a career expo on Jan. 13 and 14 in Wichita.

The employee-owned company has over 500 full and part-time positions to fill before they open their first Wichita location on July 1. The company has already filled 110 positions and says they are conducting interviews daily for the store currently under construction at Towne East.

“With our Grand Opening approaching, we look forward to meeting more candidates from across the community who have expressed interest in learning more about our employee-owned company,” says Wichita Store Leader Lucas Hachmeister.

The career expo will take place on Friday between 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Page Court Building at the Garvey Center, located at 220 W. Douglas in downtown Wichita. Registration isn’t required, but you can do so by clicking here.

For more about Scheels and the career expo, click here.