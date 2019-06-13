Schlitterbahn sells two water parks for $261 million

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KSNW) – The Texas-based company Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts announced Thursday that they are selling two of their properties.

Schlitterbahn entered into an agreement with the Ohio-based company Cedar Fair Entertainment Company to sell their New Braunfels park and resort property as well as their Galveston Park for $261 million.

As part of the deal, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company may purchase the 40-acre Kansas City, Kansas location for a cash price of $6 million. Cedar Fair owns Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun in Kansas City, Missouri.

While the Texas locations have seen a measure of success, with recognition as ‘Best Water Park in the World’ and ‘Best Indoor Water Park in the World’ for several consecutive years, the Kansas City, Kansas site has been plagued with problems.

Ten-year-old Caleb Schwab died in 2016 on the park’s Verruckt slide, which had been touted as the tallest water slide in the world. It has since been torn down.