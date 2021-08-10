School boards across Kansas discuss COVID-19 protocols and masks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several Kansas school boards met Monday night to go over and vote on COVID-19 protocols.

In Hutchinson, it was a fiery meeting between parents and board members. Last week, the superintendent mandated masks in all buildings, but it was up to a vote. Several parents spoke out against the requirement, but in the end, citing science and health experts, the board voted unanimously to mandate masks.

In Dodge City, the board voted unanimously to make masks optional in buildings. The superintendent says he wants to respect different opinions in the community, and parents can decide what is best for their children. However, because of a federal mandate, students are required to wear masks on school transportation.

Maize made masks optional in buildings. The district strongly encourages staff to get the vaccine, but those who do not are encouraged to wear masks.

The Haysville Board of Education will meet Tuesday to discuss the district’s COVID response plan. A couple of weeks ago, the board voted to make masks optional. It could change.