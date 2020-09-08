School bus accident in Goddard, no injuries reported

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – The Goddard School District reported a school bus accident at 2461 E Dory Court in Goddard Tuesday afternoon. No injuries have been reported.
The Goddard school district is investigating the accident.
