School bus accident in Goddard, no injuries reported

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – The Goddard School District reported a school bus accident at 2461 E Dory Court in Goddard Tuesday afternoon. No injuries have been reported.

The Goddard school district is investigating the accident.

