WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A school bus and pickup collided early Thursday morning in north Wichita.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on 21st Street. A bus turning southbound onto I-135 and a pickup truck were involved in the collision.

The driver of the pickup truck may have been injured.

KSN News reached out to USD 259 for comment to see if anyone was on the bus besides the driver. USD 259 said the bus was heading to Allison Middle School and that there were three students on board. The district said there were no injuries to the students.