School bus and semi crash near Kellogg and Rock Road

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A school bus and a semi crashed in east Wichita Tuesday afternoon, but there does not appear to be much damage. There were four children on the school bus, but they were not hurt.

The crash happened at Rock Road and Peachtree, just north of Kellogg and Rock Road shortly before 3 p.m.

The KSN photographer at the scene could only see a scuff on the side of the bus near a rear tire. He said it appeared to be a relatively new school bus.

There is no word yet about what caused the crash.

