WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A school bus and a Wichita Transit bus collided in west Wichita, but Sedgwick County dispatchers say it does not appear that there are any injuries.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Maple and Meridian.

A spokesperson for Wichita Public Schools said 18 children from Mayberry Middle School were on the school bus. She also said the crash was relatively minor — that the mirrors of the buses hit each other.

This is the second incident today involving Wichita Transit. Early this morning, one of the electric buses caught on fire due to a problem with a lithium-ion battery. The City estimates the damage at $650,000.